TRAFFIC

US 70 east in Durham closed after construction crew hits gas line

EMBED </>More Videos

Gas main break affects traffic in Durham. (WTVD)

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
Hundreds were stuck in traffic Thursday in Durham after a construction crew hit a gas line on US 70.

It happened near Lynn Road around 4 p.m.

The eastbound lanes experienced heavy traffic because of the incident.

A HAZMAT team from the City Of Durham is at the scene.

No injuries were reported.

The road is expected to be closed until at least midnight.

Drivers are encouraged to use an alternate route.

PSNC said a "third party" damaged the line. It's a 10-inch steel line, so the repairs require welding, which is more time-consuming.

No customers are without service, but it will be a long night for work crews, PSNC said.

The line was still leaking into the evening hours, but PSNC shut off the gas and got the leak contained shortly before 10:30 p.m.

The road remains closed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffictraffic delayconstructiongas leakDurhamDurham County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Current Triangle traffic
East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
Rock Quarry Road reopened after concrete truck overturned in Raleigh
Most will benefit from Complete 540 project, but some will lose their homes
More traffic
TRAFFIC
Wrong-way crash in Delaware kills father, 4 daughters
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
Current Triangle traffic
East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News