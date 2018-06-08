TRAFFIC

'I'm going to miss his smile': Fort Bragg soldier killed in Fayetteville motorcycle crash

EMBED </>More Videos

Fort Bragg soldier killed in motorcycle crash overnight (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC (WTVD) --
"Above missing him, I'm going to miss his smile."

Emotional words from the mother of a Fort Bragg soldier who was killed in a crash in Fayetteville Thursday night.

Julia Clay, 71, is facing charges in connection to the crash, which happened at the intersection of Cliffdale and Pritchett roads.

EMBED More News Videos

Fatal crash on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.



Wendy Flowers is a professional crafter, creating wreaths for those who've lost loved ones. She never imagined that the tables would turn.

Her son, Specialist Isaiah Flowers of the 82nd Airborne Division was killed instantly when police say Clay slammed into this motorcycle.

"I just recently found out that it was a 71-year-old woman and my heart goes out to her," said Wendy. "I can't imagine being in her shoes either."

She is placing no blame, only choosing to focus on her son's memory.

"He just loved life," she said. "He loved life. He would always smiling. Always happy and would help anybody. He never met a stranger."

Fayetteville police have identified the motorcyclist killed in Thursday nights two-vehicle crash as 20-year-old Isaiah Flowers of Topeka, Kansas.

Police have charged the driver of the car, Julia Clay, 71, with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.
Officers responded at 8:47 p.m. to the crash. A Toyota that was traveling west on Cliffdale was making a left turn onto Pritchett when the collision occurred.

A motorcyclist died in this crash late Thursday on Cliffdale Road in Fayetteville.



Flowers was pronounced dead at the scene.

Clay, the driver of the Toyota, was treated at the scene and did not require hospitalization.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Traffic Unit by calling 910-433-1807.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffictraffic fatalitiesfayetteville newsFayettevilleCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Wrong-way crash in Delaware kills father, 4 daughters
Raleigh City Council approves millions to upgrade 440 Widening Project
Current Triangle traffic
East End Connector Project closes parts of US 70 in Durham until Monday
Going to downtown Raleigh this weekend? There's a detour!
More Traffic
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News