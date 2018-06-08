Craving pizza? Check out the 6 best pie places in Raleigh

FOOD & DRINK

Need more pizza in your life?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Raleigh, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Tazza Kitchen



Photo: Tazza K./Yelp

Topping the list is Tazza Kitchen, a brand with stores as close as Cary, and as far as Virginia and South Carolina. Situated at 432 Woodburn Road in Hillsborough, Tazza Kitchen is the highest-rated pizza spot in Raleigh, boasting 4.5 stars out of 335 reviews on Yelp. Look for the Freestyle pizza, made with red sauce, BUF Creamery fresh mozzarella and up to three of the following toppings: prosciutto, pepperoni, spicy sausage, wood-oven roasted cherry tomatoes, arugula, red onion and more.

2. DeMo's Pizzeria & Deli



Photo: DeMo's pizzeria & deli/Yelp

Next up is Hillsborough's DeMo's Pizzeria & Deli, situated at 222 Glenwood Ave., Suite 121. According to its website, DeMo's offers "traditional hand tossed thin crust New York style pie."

Specialty pizzas include the Buffalo Chicken: Mozzarella, sauteed shallots, bacon, tomatoes and chicken tossed with Buffalo sauce atop a ranch dressing base. With 4.5 stars out of 170 reviews on Yelp, the deli has proven to be a local favorite. (Find the full menu here.)

3. Trophy Brewing Company



Photo: Stephanie H./Yelp

Hillsborough's Trophy Brewing Company, located at 827 W. Morgan St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and pizza place four stars out of 405 reviews. Specialties include the Local Celebrity, made with fontina, chipotle chicken sausage, corn salsa, queso fresco and cilantro atop a Poblano cream base. (Find the full menu here.)

4. Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant



Photo: Ron W./Yelp

Frank's Pizza & Italian Restaurant, located East Raleigh's Longview Gardens Shopping Center, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 82 Yelp reviews. Check out Frank's special, where you choose up to five toppings, including large sausage, pepperoni, onions, peppers and mushrooms. Head over to 2030 New Bern Ave. to see for yourself.

5. Mellow Mushroom



Photo: mellow mushroom/Yelp

Over in Hillsborough, check out Mellow Mushroom, which has earned four stars out of 242 reviews on Yelp. Look for the House Special: Mellow red sauce base with mozzarella, pepperoni, sausage, ground beef, ham, applewood smoked bacon, mushrooms, black olives, roma tomatoes, green peppers and onions, topped with extra mozzarella. You can find the Raleigh location of this chain, which has stores stretching from coast to coast, at 601 W. Peace St.

6. Pizza La Stella



Photo: pizza la stella/Yelp

Finally, there's Pizza La Stella, a Central favorite with four stars out of 236 reviews, located at 219 Fayetteville St.

According to its website, Pizza La Stella specializes in authentic Neapolitan pizza, and imports its ingredients from abroad: San Marzano tomatoes grown on the volcanic plains near Mount Vesuvius, mozzarella di bufala from Campania and 900-degree ovens from Naples. Look for the Bianca, a pie made with Fontina and mozzarella blend, parmigiano reggiano and basil.
