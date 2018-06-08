POLITICS

Apple, Amazon told to stay away from NC over 'racist' voter ID

EMBED </>More Videos

Advocacy group urges Apple and Amazon to avoid NC (WTVD)

An advocacy group is urging Apple and Amazon to remove the Triangle from consideration for new campuses if the state Legislature continues with its move to a voter identification requirement.

The Color of Change, which calls itself the nation's largest online racial justice organization, launched a campaign this week telling the companies that the bill discriminates against African-Americans.

House Republicans announced on Thursday their intention to amend the state's constitution and require voters to present photo identifications at the polls.

Related: GOP proposal gives North Carolina voters final say on Voter ID

North Carolina is one of 20 sites being considered for Seattle-based Amazon's second headquarters.

The companies could bring thousands of jobs and billions in investment to the state.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsvotingdiscriminationNC
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Democrats may reject Republican convention in Charlotte
Statue of Liberty stamp mistake to cost Postal Service $3.5M
North Korea says Pompeo talks 'regrettable'
London mayor OKs 'Trump Baby' balloon during POTUS visit
More Politics
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News