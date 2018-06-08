EDUCATION

Holly Springs teacher, wrestling coach passes away after lengthy battle with cancer

The Holly Springs community is mourning the loss of a beloved teacher and coach.

Nick Nosbisch -- or as the students call him, Coach Noz -- passed away this week after a lengthy battle with cancer.

Nosbisch was a social studies teacher and wrestling coach at Holly Springs High School.

OTHER ABC11 STORIES:
Duke doctors perform 'surgery' to give doll the same scar as Durham girl
Witness saw gator drag woman into Florida lake, police say

EMBED More News Videos

Holly Springs teacher and wrestling coach Nick Nosbisch.



He was diagnosed with Stage 4 intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma last year.

In an email to parents on Friday, Principal Brian Pittman shared some notes from students about how Coach Noz impacted their lives:
"His impact on my life has been exponentially larger than anyone else. It isn't wrestling, he has taught me about life."
"He showed personal interest in more than just me as a student or athlete. He cared about me as a person not just my success on a test or on a mat."
"He taught me how to be determined and follow through in life. Once you start you never give up!"
"Coach Noz has made me realize that life is special and that you should take every day seriously and just have fun."


Funeral arrangements will be available in the Holly Springs High School front office when they are known.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteacherschoolfamous deathcancerHolly Springs
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
NJ teen's duct tape prom tuxedo could win him $10K scholarship
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
NC High School receptionist slays her last PA announcement before summer
More Education
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News