NJ chain creates pizza wedding bouquets

Watch the report from Action News at 4:30 p.m. on June 6, 2018.

MORRISTOWN, N.J. --
A New Jersey-based pizza chain is hoping engaged couples will say goodbye to the traditional lilies and roses seen at so many weddings, and say "Pie Do" to the world's first pizza bouquet and boutonniere.

Yes, pizza as an accessory.

Even better? Several lucky couples will get one of these edible arrangements for free.

Villa Italian Kitchen, which has a number of locations in the Delaware Valley, is holding a contest to give away a select number of their pretty pizza-products to soon-to-be newlyweds.

The floral set is made up of real pizza dough, mozzarella, tomatoes, and pepperoni all hand-crafted by a New York City food stylist.

You just have to enter the drawing at VillaItalianKitchen.com/PizzaBouquet by June 15th and have a wedding planned before September 30th.

Those who don't win will still get a free slice, just for entering.

No word on who will be covering the dry-cleaning after the bouquet toss.
