Deputies seeking person of interest after 3 people found dead in Morganton home

MORGANTON, N.C. (WTVD) --Burke County investigators say three people were found dead at a home south of Morganton Friday morning.
Deputies have named 61-year-old Kenneth Douglas Powell as a person of interest reported WSOC.
Authorities arrived at the scene on Enola Road around 7:45 a.m. Friday. According to the Burke County Sheriff's office, deputies discovered one body outside of a home along with two additional bodies inside of the home.
An unharmed two-year-old was also found inside and taken for medical evaluation.
Deputies have not released the victim's names or the manner of their deaths.
Anyone with information about Powell is encouraged to call Burke County 911.