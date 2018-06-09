Hungry for Asian food? Check out these 3 Raleigh newcomers to satisfy your cravings

Seoul 116
116 N. West St., Suite 100, Glenwood South
Photo: SHAWN C./Yelp
The Korean arrival to Glenwood South, called Seoul 116, is located at 116 N. West St., Suite 100.
Starters include the bulgogi slider: soy-marinated rib-eye, scallion and cucumber kimchi topped with black sesame mayo. For your main course, check out the Korean fried chicken wings, dipped in sweet and spicy sauce and served with pickled radish.
Cravings something sweet? End your meal with green tea ice cream and churros or honey butter chip with vanilla ice cream.
Seoul 116 has proven popular thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.
Linda H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 10, said, "This place has great food, Korean music and a laid- back, hip ambiance. The churros were warm, crispy and chewy and complemented the green tea ice cream. They have a full bar and mixed drinks in Capri Sun-styled bags."
And Ron W. said, "I stopped in on their opening evening and tried out a fun cast-iron roast corn and cheese appetizer, a wonderful spicy pork slider along with some Korean fried chicken. Everything was well prepared, albeit a bit sweet but maybe that was just my choices! The space is modern and a bit industrial."
Head on over to check it out: Seoul 116 is open from 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m. and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, and 5 p.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
Peking Duck And Dumplings
2811 Hillsborough St., Wade
Photo: holly k./Yelp
Peking Duck And Dumplings is a Chinese spot located at 2811 Hillsborough St.
Look for traditional dishes like five-spice beef, wonton soup and Sichuan noodles. Craving dim sum? Check out Peking Duck's collection of scallion pancakes, pan-fried pork dumplings and more.
With a 3.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp, the restaurant is still finding its way, but it's early days yet.
Chelsea M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on May 24, said, "I had the wontons in hot chili oil and the Dan Dan Mian. Both of these dishes were excellent. The noodles are made there and made fresh. The meat in the Dan Dan Mian was cooked perfectly. If you order the wontons by yourself, just order those. They are very filling."
And Mike B. said, "Small, clean venue -- the atmosphere is open and modern. The large glass windows make for great people watching as well. So far I have only tried the beef pho but it was tasty and just needed a little help from the table condiments."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Peking Duck And Dumplings is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. from Monday-Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday).
CO
101 Park at North Hills St., North Hills
Photo: CO/Yelp
CO is a fusion spot in the AC Hotel that offers an array of pan-Asian dishes, from noodles to pho, sushi to banh mi, including an abundant array of gluten-free and vegan options.
Yelp users are generally positive about CO, which currently holds four stars out of 38 reviews on the site.
Rebekah W. noted, "They have a diverse Asian menu with sushi, wok dishes, broth dishes, hibachi, etc. all done in a modern way. The interior is sleek and it strikes me as a great place to take someone on a date."
Yelper Alexa T. wrote, "The prices were reasonable. I ordered the Curry Laksa which comes with both shrimp and chicken. So flavorful, and so filling."
CO is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. from Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.