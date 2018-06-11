Wild mare struck, killed by car on North Carolina beach

A wild horse who was run over by a car on a North Carolina beach has died.News outlets cite a Facebook post from the Corolla Wild Horse Fund that says the mare died Saturday night. The nonprofit says the mare's stallion remained by her side through the night, even after she was covered with a tarp.Corolla Wild Horse Fund Chief Operating Officer Jo Langone says the Currituck County Sheriff's Office is investigating.The Virginian-Pilot reports that the beach sees heavy traffic, especially during the summer. The speed limit on the four-wheel drive area is 15 mph (24 kph). Vehicles and people are supposed to stay 50 feet (15 meters) away from a wild horse herd.The vehicle's driver has not been identified. The mare was buried Sunday morning.