TONY AWARDS

Marjory Stoneman Douglas students sing 'Seasons of Love' at Tony Awards

tudents from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School drama department react after performing "Seasons of Love" at the 72nd annual Tony Awards. (Photo by Michael Zorn/Invision/AP)

By far the most emotional moment of the Tony Awards Sunday night evoked the nation's divisions over gun reform, when Melody Herzfeld, drama teacher at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, was honored from the stage.

Herzfeld, the one-woman drama department at the school, has been credited with saving lives by barricading students into a classroom closet during the Valentine's Day mass shooting that killed 17 people. She later encouraged many of her pupils to lead the nationwide movement for gun reform.


Herzfeld gave her acceptance speech during the pre-show.

During the show, actor Matt Morrison welcomed the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School theater department to the stage.



The students then surprised the audience by singing "Seasons of Love" from the musical "Rent."


They got the biggest ovation of the night.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmententertainmenttony awardsschool shooting
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tony Awards marked by censored political jab from De Niro
TONY AWARDS
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Robert Lopez achieves unprecedented 'double EGOT'
Who's nominated for Tony Awards this year?
Curious Incident sparks dynamic performance at DPAC
More tony awards
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
WATCH LIVE: Miss North Carolina competition
HGTV's Joanna Gaines gives birth to fifth child
Programming changes Saturday due to Miss NC
'Roseanne' spinoff approved - minus Roseanne Barr
Suspect arrested in rapper XXXTentacion's shooting death
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News