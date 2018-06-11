WEATHER

First Alert Mode: Marginal risk for severe weather today

The conditions we saw throughout the day yesterday have come to an end with the rest of the week remaining unsettled.

There will be a chance for showers and thunderstorms each day.
A cold front that has been draped over Virginia will begin to sag south over North Carolina today.

Temperatures will peak in the upper 80s ahead of the front.

A front will bring showers and heavy thunderstorms. Some of those could turn severe.
