Fayetteville names replacement for ousted District 2 council member

Dan Culliton will serve out the remainder of the District 2 term. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
The Fayetteville City Council selected Dan Culliton on Monday to fill the District 2 vacancy left by the departure of Tyrone Williams.

Culliton will finish out Williams' term.

Culliton was the runner-up behind Williams in the November general election.

"It's a district that has shown not only the city, but country how it can rise above its differences and choose someone they feel can represent them regardless of who they are and what they look like; what party they are affiliated with," Culliton said.

The council voted 6-3 to add Culliton.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
