Raleigh Police investigate after human remains found near I-440

Human remains were found near I-440 and Lake Boone Trail on Monday.

Raleigh police officers are investigating after finding human remains in the wooded area near Lake Boone Trail and I-440 on Monday.The discovery was made approximately 6:35 p.m., police said.A death investigation is underway.No additional details were released.Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.