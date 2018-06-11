Raleigh Police investigate after human remains found near I-440

EMBED </>More Videos

Human remains found in Raleigh. (WTVD)

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Raleigh police officers are investigating after finding human remains in the wooded area near Lake Boone Trail and I-440 on Monday.

The discovery was made approximately 6:35 p.m., police said.

A death investigation is underway.

Human remains were found near I-440 and Lake Boone Trail on Monday.



No additional details were released.

Anyone with information that might assist the investigation is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
human remains foundraleigh newsraleigh policedeath investigationRaleighWake County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News