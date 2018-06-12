CAR ACCIDENT

Police investigate deadly car crash in Carrboro

(Shutterstock)

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Carrboro police are investigating after a crash on NC 54 and W. Main Street that left one person dead.

One person died from injuries sustained from being pinned into one of the vehicles. Another passenger in that vehicle was transported to UNC Hospitals with unspecified injuries.

The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.

The accident caused NC 54 eastbound lanes to be closed completely and NC westbound lanes to be restricted for an hour and a half. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to call 9919)-918-7409 or (919)-918-7397.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
car accidentCarrboro
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CAR ACCIDENT
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
Tractor trailer overturns and scatters okra on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County
Moore County teen dead after being thrown from Jeep
Car rams into Raleigh home
More car accident
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News