Police investigate deadly car crash in Carrboro

Carrboro police are investigating after a crash on NC 54 and W. Main Street that left one person dead.One person died from injuries sustained from being pinned into one of the vehicles. Another passenger in that vehicle was transported to UNC Hospitals with unspecified injuries.The driver of the other vehicle was not injured.The accident caused NC 54 eastbound lanes to be closed completely and NC westbound lanes to be restricted for an hour and a half. The incident is still under investigation.Anyone who witnessed the accident is encouraged to call 9919)-918-7409 or (919)-918-7397.