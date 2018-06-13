PETS & ANIMALS

'Roof, roof!' Dog rescued from overhang roof at his home

Whiskey was rescued from a small roof above a Minnesota home (Anthony Scavo/Spring Lake Park-Blaine-Mounds View Fire Department via AP)

SPRING LAKE PARK, Minn. --
"Roof! Roof!" He was practically begging to be rescued.

Firefighters in the Minneapolis suburb of Spring Lake Park on Friday managed to help a 180-pound Saint Bernard named Whiskey who had gotten stuck on the small roof of the overhang at a side door of his home.

The homeowner's mother was housesitting when Whiskey pushed out a window screen and jumped onto the second-story overhang.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

She and police tried to coax him back inside with dog treats, but to no avail, so firefighters with a ladder truck were summoned.

One firefighter on a ladder and two inside eventually managed to pull Whiskey safely into the house.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdoganimal rescueMinnesota
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
New set of twin lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center
Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46
South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News