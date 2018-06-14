Panthers coaching roster adds female intern

Coming up at four on #ABC11 I’ll introduce you to Jennifer King .. an intern with the Panthers coaching staff. @Panthers @ABC11_wtvd pic.twitter.com/wKXQEIv8xT — Bridget Condon (@BridgetABC11) June 13, 2018

Jennifer King is getting an opportunity to shadow the Panthers wide receivers coaches this summer.In January, during the women's NFL coaches forum at the pro bowl in Orlando, Jennifer king met Ron Rivera and built a relationship with him.A few months later, Rivera came to speak to the athletes at Johnson and Wales, where King works, and now King is alongside him on the sidelines.King is part of an internship program called the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship program.It 's a program the NFL is using to get more minorities involved in the sport.King is the women's basketball coach at Johnson and Whales. She led the team to the USCAA Division II National Championship this spring.King is also a five-time All-American for the Carolina Phoenix women's tackle football team. She has been playing for eleven seasons and is currently a wide receiver for the New York Sharks.Her ultimate goal is to become an offensive coordinator in the NFL.