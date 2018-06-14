SPORTS

Panthers coaching roster adds female intern

EMBED </>More Videos

Female coach learns the ropes with the Panthers (WTVD)

By
Jennifer King is getting an opportunity to shadow the Panthers wide receivers coaches this summer.


In January, during the women's NFL coaches forum at the pro bowl in Orlando, Jennifer king met Ron Rivera and built a relationship with him.

A few months later, Rivera came to speak to the athletes at Johnson and Wales, where King works, and now King is alongside him on the sidelines.

King is part of an internship program called the Bill Walsh Diversity Fellowship program.

It 's a program the NFL is using to get more minorities involved in the sport.

King is the women's basketball coach at Johnson and Whales. She led the team to the USCAA Division II National Championship this spring.

King is also a five-time All-American for the Carolina Phoenix women's tackle football team. She has been playing for eleven seasons and is currently a wide receiver for the New York Sharks.

Her ultimate goal is to become an offensive coordinator in the NFL.

Credit for photo in video above: Dana Sparling
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCarolina PanthersCharlotte
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News