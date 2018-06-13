SPORTS

NC State football lands another defensive stud

EMBED </>More Videos

NC State lands another defensive stud (WTVD)

By
CLAYTON (WTVD) --
There's no way around it - Dave Doeren and crew are running hot right now on the recruiting trail. State's latest and potentially greatest recruit so far in the Class of 2019 landed Wednesday in the form of 4-star Clayton defensive end Savion Jackson.

Jackson is ranked by scouting service 24/7 as the 29th best player nationwide in the 2019 class, and the 2nd best player in North Carolina.

Eight of NC State's 11 recruits for 2019 are from North Carolina. It's a pretty clear indication that momentum has swung the Pack's way in the Triangle recruiting wars. Having 7 players drafted by the NFL this spring, including all four starting defensive linemen certainly had to have left an impression on Jackson.

Savion Jackson highlights
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportssportsNC State WolfpackRaleighClayton
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News