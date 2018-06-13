SPORTS

DJ Moore looks confident with Panthers

CHARLOTTE (WTVD) --
Panthers rookie DJ Moore is looking more and more confident with the Panthers.

Ron Rivera said Moore has the opportunity to make a big impact on this team early in his career.

Quarterback Cam Newton was throwing with the team, something he didn't do last year at mini-camp due to a shoulder injury.

Rivera said it's nice to have Newton and the whole team accounted for at mini-camp.

Some elite players around the league have decided to skip out on mini-camp due to various reasons.

The Panthers finish camp on Thursday and then have about a month off before training camp begins.
