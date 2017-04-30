NEWS

35th annual Dogwood Festival sees large turnout

Festival Park In Fayetteville came alive Sunday as thousands turned out for the final day of the Dogwood Festival. (WTVD)

FAYETTEVILLE, North Carolina (WTVD) --
Festival Park in Fayetteville came alive Sunday as thousands came out for the final day of the Dogwood Festival.

People got a chance to enjoy concerts, rides, and a whole lot of food.

5,000 ducks splashed down into Cross Creek and made their way downstream, raising money for Fayetteville Urban Ministry.

"Here in Cumberland County, we serve more than 10,000 individuals and families right here in the community, so that's what makes this event so special," said Johnny Wilson with Fayetteville Urban Ministry.

Nearly a quarter of a million people enjoyed the festivities, which included something for everyone.

"We had a record crowd last night at our Saturday night concert, we had a ton of people in the park," said Carrie King with the Dogwood Festival.

The view from the Ferris Wheel was spectacular. Down below, kids enjoyed rides, games, and of course, face painting.

"It's great you got kids out here, you have the opportunity to have some fun and some family time with the kids," said festival attendee Joe Ganger.

"Everyone says Fayetteville doesn't have anything but this is it," Leonelli May added.

In addition to the magic, there was also a touch of royalty. And your favorite news team was there to meet viewers and hand out ABC11 swag.

Organizers said the festival was so successful they will begin to plan 2018's festival on Tuesday.

