ABC11 360

360: Inside a control burn

ABC11 was invited to observe a control burn by NC State forestry students.

Related Topics:
newsABC11 360
(Copyright ©2017 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
ABC11 360
Take a 360 tour of Duke Gardens
Take a 360 tour of Raleigh's ALS walk
Political signs torched in Durham neighborhood
Take a 360 tour of Chopper11HD in the air
More ABC11 360
NEWS
Michael Slager pleads guilty in connection with killing of Walter Scott
Witnesses recount details of fatal UT-Austin stabbing
Michael Jordan visits alma mater in Wilmington, NC
Hillary Clinton blames FBI director, WikiLeaks for her election loss
Pit bulls to be euthanized after attacking 66-year-old
More News
Top Stories
Wayne Community College shooter gets life without parole
Driver not cited after driving through May Day protest
Pit bulls to be euthanized after attacking 66-year-old
Apex school step team show marred by racist Snapchat post
Cops: PA mom fractured baby's skull, blamed 6-year-old
Mother, son rescued from Cape Fear River
Man flushing friend's remains to hit Durham ballpark
Show More
Ex-officer to plead guilty in black motorist's death
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Brothers shot in Harnett County drive-by
Calls about snake bites quadruple in North Carolina
Wake County busy checking pools ahead of summer
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: ABC11 First Alert Weather Education Day at Mudcats Five County Stadium
PHOTOS: Heavy rain causes flooding across the Triangle
PHOTOS: Walk to defeat ALS
More Photos