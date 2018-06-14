EDUCATION

NC lawmakers to discuss bill that would look at reducing student testing in the state

EMBED </>More Videos

House Bill 986 will be discussed Thursday. (WTVD)

At the legislative building in Raleigh Thursday, lawmakers will look at changes to a bill, including possibly reducing testing in the state.

House Bill 986 is on the calendar. It's titled -- Various Changes to Education Laws.

It addresses a complaint we've heard from teachers and parents about too much testing.

The bill calls for allowing the State Superintendent of Public Instruction to study and make recommendations on ways to reduce testing. It would apply to testing not required by state and federal law for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.

It would also require the state Board of Education and Department of Public Instruction to give lawmakers an update on the compliance of teaching cursive writing and memorizing multiplication tables.

Additionally, it would require students who score a level 5 on end-of-course math tests to be enrolled in advanced courses. That applies to students in Grade 3 and higher.

If passed, the bill would become law immediately.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
educationteststeachereducationschoollawsbillsRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EDUCATION
Professor Fiona? Famed baby hippo an educational force
Investigation: UNC violated Title IX in handling of sexual violence cases
Twin valedictorians headed to MIT together
Identical twin NJ valedictorians headed to MIT together
Legally blind student forced to transfer schools, appeal denied
More education
EDUCATION
ABC11 Best of the Class 2018
School's first black valedictorian denied speech
Fayetteville Tech student cries foul after work-study scandal costs jobs
'This is historic': UNC law professor discusses retirement of Justice Kennedy
Apex High School teacher resigns after video appears to show him choking student
More Education
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News