FOOD & DRINK

Popular downtown Raleigh restaurant moving to different location

EMBED </>More Videos

BUKU plans to relocate to Cary in early 2019 (WTVD)

RALEIGH --
Buku in downtown Raleigh will close its doors, but will reopen in Cary.

The restaurant plans to stay at its East Davie Street location until New Year's Eve, and will re-open in the former AN restaurant space in Cary in January of 2019.

Merci Bouquet Cocktail from Buku


However, the company recognizes the importance of a downtown Raleigh location and a new spot will be announced in the coming months.

"We're also thrilled to share that our entire buku team will be moving to the new restaurant in Cary, including Executive Chef Amanda Haisley, who has been with us since 2011."

Buku will also open a Wake Forest location in the Spring.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodrestaurantsRaleighCaryWake Forest
FOOD & DRINK
Celebrate Pina Colada Day with a delicious mocktail
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
New restaurant Zweli's brings African cuisine to Durham
Cookies, scones and bread: Here are the 5 best bakeries in Chapel Hill
Starbucks, citing environment, is ditching plastic straws
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News