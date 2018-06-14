SOCIETY

Durham creates racial equity task force

EMBED </>More Videos

Task force challenged to study Durham's impact on people of color (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
DURHAM (WTVD) --
The Durham City Council has created a new concept for the city and surrounding areas called the racial equity task force.

"We want to make sure our policies don't exacerbate unwittingly sometimes the disparities that have occurred," stated Durham City Councilman Mark-Anthony Middleton

Middleton says this 12-member community board will be challenged to study Durham's polices and city ordinances, and their potential impact on people of color.

In addition to housing, the groups one-year study may include the city's hiring practices, who the city contracts with to perform work, and which neighborhoods get city parks and sidewalks.

The task force may look at police practices too.

"My hope is that it just won't be like a book club/conversation group," stated Middleton.

Middleton's ideal candidates include millennials, women of color, and individuals from all backgrounds with past experience with diversity, race equity and inclusion.

"Everyone is welcome in Durham so someone who has a firm appreciation for our Durham values. And that technical aspect also. The nuts and bolts of what race equity means when it has policy implications."

People interested in joining this task force will have a chance to apply on the city's website later this summer.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyracial profilingsocietyDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Wake County teachers and students prep for first day of school
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News