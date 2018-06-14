Renting in the Raleigh Metro area: What does $1,000 get you?

We compared what $1,000 might get you in Raleigh, Chapel Hill and Clayton, using data from rental site Zumper to present a snapshot of the area's rental landscape.
What amenities and square footage might you get for the money, and how does location change the equation?
Read on to see the listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)
Raleigh -- 300 Horne St., #4
This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 300 Horne St. in Raleigh's Wade neighborhood. Asking $1,000/month, it's priced eight percent below the $1,089 median rent for a one bedroom in Raleigh.
In the unit, expect hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, wooden cabinetry, ceiling fans and ample natural light. Cats and dogs are not permitted.
According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.
(Take a look at the complete listing here.)
Chapel Hill -- 109 Brookberry Circle, #109
Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 109 Brookberry Circle in Chapel Hill. It's also listed for $1,000/month for its 975 square feet of space--17 percent less than Chapel Hill's median two-bedroom rent of $1,200.
In the unit, anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, granite countertops, a dishwasher, new fixtures and in-unit laundry. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.
According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and has some transit options.
(See the complete listing here.)
Clayton -- 1922 Parkside Village Drive, #1922
Listed at $995/month, this 1,220-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 1922 Parkside Village Drive in Clayton is equal to Clayton's median two-bedroom rent of $995.
The condo features air conditioning, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, high ceilings, built-in storage features and a deck. Pets are not welcome.
According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent.
(See the full listing here.)