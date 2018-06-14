COMMUNITY & EVENTS

New effort to strengthen the bargaining power of NC employee unions

EMBED </>More Videos

New effort to beef up the bargaining power of NC employee unions (WTVD)

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
It looked and sounded like an old-fashioned union rally in Durham Thursday night - which grabs your attention considering unions don't have a lot of political power in North Carolina.

This was an effort to turn that around.

In this sometimes raucous and pro-union crowd Bertha and Earl Bradley listened closely. This mother and son both work at Wendy's restaurants in Durham.

"$9.25 an hour," Earl Bradley revealed about his hourly wage.

He and his mother say they're struggling to make ends meet. And they've been vocal advocates in the fight for a mandated $15 living wage.

"I am working poor," Bertha says.

The message in the hall tonight is that North Carolina workers are getting a bad deal because of the weakened state of unions here.


North Carolina has the second lowest rate of union membership in the country -- 3.4 percent.

It's a "right to work state," which means workers aren't required to join unions as a condition of employment.

And state law bans public sector unions from collective bargaining.

State workers like teachers or police officers can't negotiate together with their bosses for high wages, safer working conditions, or better benefits.

"So we want to see those laws change," said NC AFL-CIO President Marybe McMillan. "We want to see workers able to sit down at the bargaining table and collectively come together to have a voice that works, so they can finally get their fair share."

There were workers of all kinds here. Katya Gorecki is with the Duke Graduate Students Union. It's not recognized by the university -- but it hasn't stopped the group's fight.

"When I'm teaching, I'm making them money in the form of tuition. When I'm doing research, I'm giving them prestige and a reputation," Gorecki explained.

And Bertha Bradley vows to keep fighting too. However, she admits she'd feel better if she had a union protecting her job at Wendy's while she's speaking out.

"Because they've given me a hard time because I spoke at certain events and they feel like I'm belittling Wendy's," she said.

The event at Caare Inc. was called "North Carolina Needs Unions." They're calling for a $15 living wage and a repeal of North Carolina General Statute 95-98, the ban on public sector union collective bargaining.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
community-eventslabor unionsnorth carolina newsDurham
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Sunflowers bloom at Dorothea Dix Park, not Neuse River Trail, this year
'Corpse Flower' draws crowds to Raleigh garden
39th Festival for the Eno draws crowds
NYPD officers sing 'Happy Birthday' to homeless woman
World War II prisoner of war from Smithfield to be honored
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News