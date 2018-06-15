SHARKS

2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina coast

2 Great White sharks spotted near North Carolina Coast (Credit: OCEANRCH/R. Snow)

CAPE LOOKOUT, N.C (WTVD) --
Two Great White sharks have been spotted near our coast this week.

According to OCEARCH's global shark tracker, Hilton, a mature male shark, was the last Great White to ping near the shorelines.

He is just over 12' and weighs roughly 1,326 pounds.

Hilton was first tagged in March 2017 near Hilton Head, South Carolina and is now approaching Wilmington.

The other shark is an immature female named Savannah.

She was also tagged in March 2017 near Hilton Head.

Savannah is just over 8' and weighs about 460 pounds.



According to OCEARCH, Savannah is heading toward Nova Scotia and is just passing through North Carolina waters.

Spring breakers beware! More sharks in NC waters
There may be more sharks than ever off of North Carolina's coast.

WCTI contributed to this post
