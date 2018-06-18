COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Wake County toddler asks for food donations instead of birthday presents

At the young age of four, Jeremy Hall is learning to help those in need. (WTVD)

By
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
At the young age of four, Jeremy Hall is learning to help those in need.

For his birthday in May, he didn't request presents of dinosaurs or toy trucks.

Instead, he asked for partygoers to bring in food.

Jeremy wasn't asking for food for his own pantry but for donations to the North Carolina Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.



"As someone who is young, he understands that food is very important," said Jeremy's mother Stephanie Hall. "And that going without it would be a hardship for somebody."

But he didn't just ask for collections, he made deliveries as well.

His donation of 73 meals, including breakfasts, lunches, and dinners, will benefit those in the 34 counties in North Carolina the food bank serves.

One in three kids in the area served by the food bank do not have enough food.

Though Jeremy is young, he understands why food is important.

"When you get food how does that make you feel?" Hall asked her son.

"Happy!" Jeremy replied.
