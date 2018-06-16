81-year-old woman's body dismembered, placed in storage bins in Chicago home

EMBED </>More Videos

The family of Thana Muhammad wants answers in her murder.

CHICAGO, I.L. --
An elderly woman's family is seeking justice after she was found brutally murdered.

The daughter of 81-year-old Thana Muhammad said her mother's body was found on Sunday inside her home.

Ashanti Chimurenga said "a monster" dismembered Thana's body before placing the pieces inside of two plastic storage bins, WGN-TV reports.

When police arrived at Muhammad's home, her four-door Honda Accord was found stolen along with her purse. The vehicle was found by police on Thursday.

Family members remembered Thana as an active part of her community in Chicago's west side.

"For 40 years, my mother did X-rays, ultrasounds, saving babies' lives...that was my mother, Thana Muhammad," Ashanti said. "...My mother had a right to be safe."

The family is offering a $5,000 reward for clues that will lead to her killer or killers.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
body foundu.s. & worldmurderhomicide investigationIllinois
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News