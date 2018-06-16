Inmate assaults three Polk Correctional Institution officers with homemade weapon

North Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating after Polk Correctional Institution inmate Alexis Ramirez assaulted three correctional officers with a homemade weapon Saturday morning.According to a statement by DPS, two correctional officers were taken to a local hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and one officer has since been treated and released.Ramirez was transported to an outside medical facility for injury treatment and evaluation.The incident is being internally investigated and DPS will pursue criminal prosecution against Ramirez.