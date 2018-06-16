ASSAULT

Inmate assaults three Polk Correctional Institution officers with homemade weapon

EMBED </>More Videos

Inmate assaults three Polk Correctional Institution officers with homemade weapon (WTVD)

BUTNER, N.C. (WTVD) --
North Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating after Polk Correctional Institution inmate Alexis Ramirez assaulted three correctional officers with a homemade weapon Saturday morning.

According to a statement by DPS, two correctional officers were taken to a local hospital for what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and one officer has since been treated and released.

Ramirez was transported to an outside medical facility for injury treatment and evaluation.

The incident is being internally investigated and DPS will pursue criminal prosecution against Ramirez.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
inmatesassault
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ASSAULT
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Singer Chris Brown arrested for felony assault in Florida
Raleigh youth minister resigns after charges of assaulting son in grocery store
Police identify man killed in Rocky Mount aggravated assault
Cary man who attacked former classmate with machete pleads guilty
More assault
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News