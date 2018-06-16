SPORTS

Cary middle schooler qualifies for Jr. NBA World Championship

EMBED </>More Videos

Cary middle schooler qualifies for Jr. NBA World Championship (WTVD)

By
CARY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Cary rising eighth-grade student, Drew Alexander, qualified for the Junior National World Championship.

The championship is the first-of-its-kind. It's a global youth basketball tournament for the top 14U teams from around the world.

Alexander and her team the South Carolina 76ers competed against 11 others teams to win the Southeast Regional Tournament in early June, to advance to the Junior NBA World Championship.

Alexander drives from Cary, N.C. to Columbia, N.C. to play for the 76ers. She is the only player from North Carolina that qualified for the Championship.

The teams will compete in the inaugural championship in August at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World Resort.

The World Championship is covering the costs of travel and accommodations for the teams.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsCary
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Synchronized skating comes to the Triangle
Outgoing Panthers owner Jerry Richardson fined $2.75 million after workplace misconduct investigation
'The Sandlot' to return to theaters this summer
Body found in beer cooler at Atlanta Braves stadium
Cedar Ridge HS drops varsity football team for Fall season
More sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News