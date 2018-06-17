Tractor trailer overturns and scatters okra on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County

Interstate 95 N traffic around Exit 61 is moving slowly after a tractor-trailer overturned Saturday in Cumberland County scattering okra all over the road.North Carolina State Highway Patrol said at around 2 a.m. the driver of the 18-wheeler fell asleep and went off Interstate 95 into the median, hitting a guardrail before overcorrecting and overturning.The 60-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.Officials are trying to save as much of the produce as they can.NCSHP said the okra will be taken to get cleaned and possibly donated to a food bank.