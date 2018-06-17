TRUCKS

Tractor trailer overturns and scatters okra on Interstate 95 in Cumberland County

EMBED </>More Videos

Interstate 95 N traffic around Exit 61 is moving slowly after a tractor-trailer overturned Saturday in Cumberland County scattering okra all over the road. (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Interstate 95 N traffic around Exit 61 is moving slowly after a tractor-trailer overturned Saturday in Cumberland County scattering okra all over the road.

North Carolina State Highway Patrol said at around 2 a.m. the driver of the 18-wheeler fell asleep and went off Interstate 95 into the median, hitting a guardrail before overcorrecting and overturning.

The 60-year-old driver was wearing a seatbelt and was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are trying to save as much of the produce as they can.

NCSHP said the okra will be taken to get cleaned and possibly donated to a food bank.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
truckscar accidentroad closureCumberland County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRUCKS
Apex Police: Man charged with leaving scene after truck hits, damages bridge
Remote control car chases white pickup truck on Houston highway
8-year-old boy playing with wagon killed by garbage truck
Driver with F-Trump sticker adds sheriff to truck display
More trucks
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News