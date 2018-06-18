REAL ESTATE

Renting in Raleigh: What will $1,100 get you?

827 Daniels St. | Photos: Zumper

By Hoodline
Curious just how far your dollar goes in Raleigh?

We've rounded up the latest rental offerings via rental site Zumper to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Raleigh if you're on a budget of $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

---

214 Elm St., #B (North Central)




Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 214 Elm St. It's listed for $1,095/month for its 750 square feet of space.

In the unit, there are hardwood floors, a stove and a balcony. Building amenities include on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3200 Hillsborough St. (Wade)




Here's a 636-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3200 Hillsborough St. that's going for $1,045/month.

The unit features both air conditioning and central heating, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher, granite countertops and wooden cabinetry. Building amenities include assigned parking and on-site laundry. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1040 Wake Towne Drive, #63401-0 (Six Forks)




Next, check out this 680-square-foot studio apartment that's located at 1040 Wake Towne Drive. It's listed for $1,026/month.

Apartment amenities include a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, a kitchen island, a balcony and in-unit laundry. The building offers secured entry, an elevator, a game room and storage space. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

827 Daniels St., #C (Hillsborough)




Located at 827 Daniels St., here's a 566-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,000/month.

In the unit, you can expect hardwood floors, a dishwasher, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, in-unit laundry and ample natural light. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)
