US 70 stretch in Durham reopens after person in car shot

Raw video: Shooting on US 70 in Durham.

US 70 eastbound in Durham reopened to traffic after a passenger in a car was shot Monday night near Highway 98.The incident happened near Highway 98, the Holloway Street exit.The passenger was taken to a hospital with what Durham police described as non-life-threatening injuries.Police had no word on a possible motive or why the shots were fired at the car.The portion of US 70 remained closed overnight but reopened early Tuesday morning.The shooting remains under investigation.