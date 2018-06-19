US 70 stretch in Durham reopens after person in car shot

US 70 eastbound in Durham reopened to traffic after a passenger in a car was shot Monday night near Highway 98. (WTVD)

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
US 70 eastbound in Durham reopened to traffic after a passenger in a car was shot Monday night near Highway 98.

The incident happened near Highway 98, the Holloway Street exit.

The passenger was taken to a hospital with what Durham police described as non-life-threatening injuries.

Police had no word on a possible motive or why the shots were fired at the car.

The portion of US 70 remained closed overnight but reopened early Tuesday morning.

The shooting remains under investigation.
