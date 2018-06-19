SPORTS

Barton back in the football game, hires Triangle coach

EMBED </>More Videos

Chip Hester is officially the coach of Barton College football. (WTVD)

By
WILSON, NC (WTVD) --
Barton College is formally back in the business of playing college football.



The Bulldogs program will begin play in the fall of 2020, fully 70 years since they last fielded a team.

The man in charge of constructing things from the ground up? Raleigh native Chip Hester.

"All athletic hiring searches have some non-negotiables -leader of young adults, fits the athletic staff and the Barton community, will engage with the Wilson community. Then we'll take a look at recruiting experience, work ethic and the coaching background. Checking all the boxes at a high level, we found a perfect fit for Barton as a football coach in Chip Hester," said Barton AD Todd Wilkinson.

Hester arrived fresh off a three-year stint as offensive coordinator at North Carolina A&T, during which time the Aggies offense averaged roughly 35 points per game and won two HBCU national titles.

Prior to that, Hester was at Catawba for 18 years, the last decade as their head coach.

Hester played HS ball at Millbrook under Earl Smith and his parents still call Raleigh home, so he'll surely be hitting up the Triangle for players as he builds the Bulldog program over these next two years.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsfootballNCAAWilson
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News