Two Morrisville children found safe after being taken in carjacking

Police are still searching for the suspect in a carjacking. (WTVD)

MORRISVILLE --
Morrisville Police say two children who were taken in a carjacking Tuesday afternoon have been found safe.

Kalil Juwan Stewart



It started around 5 p.m. in the area of NC-54 at McCrimmon Parkway.

When police arrived, a woman told officers she was fighting with her boyfriend when she was physically removed from her car.

Two children, ages three and four, were in the car at the time.

The male suspect fled the scene in the car.



Durham police chased the suspect for a short while. The pursuit ended at McDougal Terrace in Durham.

The suspect, Kalil Juwan Stewart, 26, of Durham, is still at large.

He is believed to be armed and dangerous.
