Cumberland Co. community thankful but prepared after police catch 2 armed robbers

Two armed robbers were caught in a Cumberland County neighbohood. (WTVD)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC (WTVD) --
A Cumberland County community is at ease just hours after police caught two armed robbers.

Hope Mills police said the men broke into a home in the Kings Mill neighborhood on Jefferson Walk Road.

"The neighbor came to my house and just said that the neighborhood was on lockdown. There's cops everywhere and they're searching the dirt road behind my house and that's all they really gave us," said resident Kelly Bill.

It was an unusual scene for Kelly Bill and other residents who live in Kings Mill. Residents said the police presence was so thick it brought neighbors out to see what the commotion was all about.

"We always have police come through the neighborhood. Just doing normal patrol's. All the time every day, but never a neighborhood lock down," said Bill.

Officers called in reinforcement to swarm the community in search of the suspects. Police said the men walked out of the woods into the area where officers were.

Residents have already started planning ahead just in case anyone else has their eyes on the community.

"I took out my security system and I definitely will call back and activate it and get a set up," said resident Luis Garcia.
