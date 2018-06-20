FAMILY & PARENTING

CrossFit couples hold joint weightlifting gender reveal

EMBED </>More Videos

When Meg Switzer realized her friend was giving birth the day after her, the CrossFit couples decided to hold a joint gender reveal. (lifeofmegswitzer via Storyful)

WEBSTER, N.Y. (WTVD) --
When Meg Switzer realized her friend Jessica was giving birth the day after her, the CrossFit couples decided to hold a joint gender reveal.

The party, which was held in New York, had a unique take on the big reveal.

So, just where did the two "power" couples draw their inspiration from? Well, weightlifting, of course!

Each friend grabbed an end of the barbell, and after encouragements from the crowd, dropped it to the ground, sending colored powder everywhere.

Storyful contributed to this post
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familybabyfitnessviral videofamilyNew York
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Large tree branch just misses newlyweds in wedding video
Dad steps up to 'breastfeed' newborn while mom was sick
Texas hospital delivers 48 babies in 41 hours
Cancer survivor is flower girl at bone marrow donor's wedding
Wake Forest business offers free car wash to 'hard-working mother'
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News