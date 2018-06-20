Injuries reported after dump truck overturns on I-95 in Cumberland County

Injuries have been reported after a dump truck overturned Wednesday morning on I-95 south.According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the truck was headed north on I-95 when it hit a bridge, crossed over a guardrail, and landed in the southbound lane.ABC11 crews on scene said another vehicle was damaged but troopers were unsure how it was involved.Officials said some people were taken to the hospital; their conditions are unknown.The road was closed for several hours but reopened just before 7 a.m.