Go free this week with these 3 no-cost events in Raleigh

Photo: Adam Griffith/Unsplash

By Hoodline
There's always plenty to do in Raleigh, but finding fun on the cheap can be another story.

From a Mean Girls trivia session to a pop-pup dog festival, here are three fun things to do around town that won't charge you an admission fee.
'Mean Girls' trivia at Woody's City Market





If you've ever been personally victimized by Regina George, then you won't want to miss the "Mean Girls" trivia session tonight at Woody's City Market. Reserve seats for you and your clique, or come solo and get stuck teaming up with the band geeks. Either way, there will be cold beer and hot tater tots.

When: Wednesday, June 20, 7-9 p.m.
Where: Woody's At City Market, 205 Wolfe St.
Admission: Free
Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Girls Night Out Sip + Shop at Wilkinson Supply Co.





Grab a girlfriend or two and head down to the Girls Night Out networking event at the Wilkinson Supply Co. showroom. You'll peruse the shop's inspiring kitchen and bath collections while enjoying a dessert tasting bar by Nothing Bundt Cakes, plus more light bites, beverages and good company.

When: Thursday, June 21, 5:30-8:30 p.m.
Where: Wilkinson Supply Co., 3300 Bush St.
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Pop-PupAlooza at Dix Park





Spend Saturday afternoon in doggyville at Pop-PupAlooza. Popping up in a specially designed dog park, the festival will allow local pups to roam free across four acres while their humans chow down on local bites and beer, shop for doggie gear, and acquire canine health and safety information.

When: Saturday, June 23, 12-6 p.m.
Where: Dix Park Athletic Field, 801 Biggs Drive
Admission: Free

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets
