PETS & ANIMALS

South Carolina firefighter's search and rescue K9 stolen

(Credit: Facebook/Carl Hall)

A South Carolina firefighter is offering a reward for whoever returns his stolen search and rescue K9.

Horry County Firefighter Carl Hall told WPDE his dog, Hope, was stolen out of his vehicle Tuesday night.

In a police report, Hall said he placed Hope in the back of his vehicle after training and went to get the dog's props.

When he returned to his vehicle, he noticed the passenger side door was open.

He said two bags were also stolen from the car, according to WPDE.

Hall told police that his K9 was equipped with a chip reader.

Hall is offering a $3,500 reward for whoever returns his dog.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
pets-animalsdogdogs stolenfirefightersSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PETS & ANIMALS
Bulldog named Zsa Zsa wins World's Ugliest Dog contest
New set of twin lemurs born at the Duke Lemur Center
Kitten tests positive for rabies near Wake Forest
Koko, gorilla who knew sign language, dies at 46
More Pets & Animals
Top Stories
1 dead, 6 others shot at birthday party at Sanford Latin Dance Studio
Rocky Mount police officer killed in car crash while on duty
Car crashes into back of Durham home
ABC11 sits down with the newly crowned Miss North Carolina 2018
Places to visit in the Triangle if you are a caregiver for a loved one
Danger of rip currents evident already off Carolinas' coasts
Motorcyclist killed in late night crash in Fayetteville
Plane tickets are about to get more expensive
Show More
Cary man charged for kidnapping ex-girlfriend's child
Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down
Meet the new Miss North Carolina
Residents report bear sightings in Wake Forest
Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI
More News