Graham prepares for NBA Draft

Local basketball player ready for NBA draft (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Devonte' Graham is back in his hometown of Raleigh relaxing, looking for an outfit to wear on draft night.

Graham was a relatively low-level recruit headed to Appalachian State University to play basketball. He decided to go to Brewster Academy for a post-graduate year and then picked up an offer from Kansas.

He just finished his four years at Kansas as a first-team All-American and the Big 12 player of the year.

Now he waits to hear if his name will be called on draft night, something he's dreamed of since he was a little boy.
