Yum! Krispy Kreme releases summer-themed doughnut flavors

Krispy Kreme is celebrating the beginning of summer by turning classic summer desserts into your next fried weakness.For a limited time, the doughnut conglomerate has introduced two new flavors - strawberries & kreme and banana pudding.The Strawberries & Kreme Doughnut is packed with both strawberry filling and Krispy Kreme's famous KREME filling.It's topped with a fruity strawberry icing and a decorative swirl.The Banana Pudding Doughnut features a sweet Banana custard blended with KREME, dipped in icing, and topped with Nilla wafer pieces."So much of summer is about fun-filled, carefree moments," said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. "Our new Strawberries & Kreme and Banana Pudding doughnuts were inspired by classic summer desserts and will make those moments with family and friends even more tasty and fun."The shop's Freedom Ring Doughnut, which features the classic Original Glazed Doughnut decorated in the spirit of the American flag with a red, white and blue icing drizzle and sprinkles, will also be available starting Monday.