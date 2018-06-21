One person dead in crash that closed Durham Freeway

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --One person is dead after a crash that closed the Durham Freeway for several hours Thursday morning.
It happened just before 8:30 a.m. near the Cornwallis exit.
Police said the person who was killed was in a pickup truck.
The truck apparently hit a tractor trailer, as well as two other vehicles.
Upon hitting the tractor trailer, the tail bed of the pickup truck was ripped off.
Traffic was at a standstill for hours after the wreck.
The identity of the person who was killed has not been released.