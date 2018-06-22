Faith Bevan: Search warrants reveal new details in death of Wake County mother found in ditch

Faith Bevan: Search warrants reveal new details in death of Wake County mother found in ditch (WTVD)

Timothy Pulliam
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
According to new search warrants, Faith Bevan was dropped off by someone she knew at a home in Raleigh the night before she was found dead.

The documents show two possible homes where Bevan may have been last seen alive.

A man who lives at both homes, which are one mile apart, is the second person under investigation for Bevan's mysterious death.

Family of young Garner mom found dead in Wake County speaks to ABC11: 'We just want answers'
The brothers and sisters of a Wake County mother found dead over the weekend spoke Tuesday to ABC11 about their heartbreaking loss.


Although the man denies seeing Faith, court documents said text messages overnight on March 18 between the man and the other person of interest suggest that he may have known about her pending arrival that night.

Fast forward to 7:30 a.m. on March 18, the 24-year-old mother was found dead in a ditch off Caddy Road with her clothes partially removed.

Around 5 a.m. on March 18, the search warrant said the cell phone of the man, who lives at the two homes, pinged a tower close to where Faith was found dead.

Investigators are searching the man's google account to see if there are any emails, calls, photos, or texts that could suggest an attempt to conceal Faith Bevan's death.

Woman's body found in Wake County
The Wake County Sheriff's Office is interviewing people to generate leads in the case of a young mother who was found dead in a wooded area in Raleigh Sunday morning.


ABC11 is not naming the two persons of interests because no one has been charged.
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
