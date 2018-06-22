SPORTS

Another offseason, another injection of Hurricanes hope

EMBED </>More Videos

The Carolina Hurricanes have the second overall pick in the 2018 draft. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
It was packed at the Hurricanes Draft Party Friday night at Raleigh Beer Garden. PACKED.

Hurricanes draft Andrei Svechnikov with 2nd overall pick in NHL draft
The Carolina Hurricanes have selected Russian forward Andrei Svechnikov with the second overall pick in the first round of the 2018 NHL Draft on Friday.


They had the 1800 seats in whole set-up and beforehand I was told they were hoping to get 1500 people.

Before the gates opened, the line snaked down the side of the bar, out onto the sidewalk, down Glenwood a block or two and then around another corner.

It was inexplicable enthusiasm for a team that's done nothing but disappoint for years. No fanbase in hockey has more right to not give a hoot at this point, but there they were- in line and eager.

Draft night is always fun with the uncertainty and the optimism, but there was a special electricity tonight. The number two pick.

This was just the fourth time in the franchise's NHL history that they'd picked that high.

Eric Staal was a number two pick back in 2003. We know how that turned out.

Picking second you get that rare chance to select stardom, and people lined up to get in because they sensed it might wind up being a historic night for the Hurricanes.

All that anticipation turned to glee when Tom Dundon's middle daughter Drew announced that Hurricanes had indeed selected teenage Russian goal machine Andrei Svechnikov.

He should play next year.

The Canes are confident he'll blossom into a superstar.

Alongside Sebastian Aho, and the likes of Jaccob Slavin, Brett Pesce and crew, this looks like the foundation of a dynamic team for years to come.

Of course, it still has to happen on the ice. And they still need to find a competent goalie.

But on Friday night those worries were put aside for awhile and Canes fans got to be excited again. And that was pretty darn cool.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
sportsnhlCarolina HurricanesRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SPORTS
Two more prized area football recruits choose NC State
Carolina Hurricanes' Steve Smith resigns as assistant coach
Panthers sale official; Richardson pens letter
Sale of Panthers franchise to David Tepper finalized
Freshman Zion Williamson already breaking records at Duke
More Sports
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News