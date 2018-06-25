Driver in Fayetteville crash that killed 10-year-old charged with DWI

The driver accused in a crash that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl appeared in court Monday, saying he didn't know what happened Friday night or why he was in court.Christopher James Bell, 34, is charged with DWI, felony death by motor vehicle and red light violation in connection to the crash.Love Ingram, a 10-year-old girl, was killed instantly when Bell allegedly sped through a red light at Ramsey Street and Country Club Drive, hitting the car she and her mother were in.Bell's bond was set at $30,000 when he was booked. The District Attorney increased it to $250,000 on Monday and said more charges could be added.An investigation into what caused the crash is underway and anyone with information can call Fayetteville Police Department's Traffic Unit at 910-433-1807 or Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477.