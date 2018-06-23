SOCIETY

NC experiences decline in volunteer firefighters

EMBED </>More Videos

A group of fire department leaders from across the state gathered inside the Raleigh Convention Center Saturday to discuss a growing problem: A lack of volunteer firefighters. (WTVD)

By
RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
A group of fire department leaders from across the state gathered inside the Raleigh Convention Center Saturday to discuss a growing problem: A lack of volunteer firefighters.

"72 percent of our state's firefighters are volunteers," said Tracey Mosley with the North Carolina Association of Fire Chiefs.

Volunteers are able to save their communities money while providing a much-needed service, particularly in rural areas where resources to major departments may be limited.

Mosley said that many senior volunteer firefighters are retiring and there aren't enough younger volunteers stepping up to take their place.

If you're interested in becoming a volunteer firefighter, Mosley suggests speaking with your local fire department to learn more. Those interested can also visit the NC Association of Fire Chiefs website.

Training is done mostly on nights and weekends to accommodate those with full-time jobs. Mosley says that most departments provide full gear.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyfirefightersRaleigh
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SOCIETY
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
Bloomsbury: Uncovering the remains of Raleigh's lost theme park
Wake County teachers and students prep for first day of school
Stedman woman awarded for 104 years of outstanding citizenship
Oklahoma man faces jail time for overdue movie rental
More Society
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News