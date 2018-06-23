ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Chip and Joanna Gaines, beloved HGTV stars, welcome fifth child to the world

Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they're adding to their family. (KTRK)

Chip and Joanna Gaines, stars of HGTV's "Fixer Upper," welcomed the arrival of their fifth child on Saturday.

The proud father and husband took to Twitter to announce wife Joanna had given birth to another bundle of joy.


Chip said Joanna is "doing great," and their newborn has "10 beautiful toes and 10 beautiful fingers."

Last October, Chip told Eyewitness News he wanted to "make some more babies" with Joanna while the couple was in Houston, helping to repair a Harvey victim's home.
A 'Fixer Upper' star says with the ending of the show, more babies might be in order.



Joanna said at the time she wasn't sure, but it looks like the Gaines family figured it all out in the end. No word yet on the baby's name.
