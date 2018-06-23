Man drowns in Person Co. lake after jumping from boat that broke down

EMBED </>More Videos

Officials are responding to a drowning involving a boat in a lake in Person County. (WTVD)

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man drowned in a lake in Person County after the boat he was on broke down Saturday afternoon.

The call went out around 4 p.m. at Mayo Lake, which is part of Mayo Park.

Officials said the man -- who appeared to be in his 50s -- was on a pontoon boat with several friends when the boat broke down. Another boat towed the boat within 20 yards of the shore.

The man jumped in the water to swim to shore and never surfaced.

Officials say he drowned in 7-8 feet of water.

No other information was released.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
drowningPerson County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Tropical Storm Chris: Where is it, will it hit land?
Baby survives 9 hours of chilly temps alone in mountain
George Clooney reported hurt in motorcycle crash in Italy
Raleigh church group returning from Haiti after civil unrest
9th boy rescued from flooded cave, Thai Navy says
Dress as a cow, get FREE food at Chick-fil-A
Man contracts flesh-eating bacteria while crabbing in New Jersey
Johnny Depp accused of punching crew member on LA film set
Show More
President Trump announces Brett Kavanaugh as Supreme Court nominee
Man charged with sexually assaulting mentally disabled 12-year-old outside Garner hotel
Second suspect arrested in June Harnett County homicide
Man's drowning death a tragic reminder to stay out of Fort Bragg's lakes
Durham police looking for bank robbery suspect
More News