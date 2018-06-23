PDQ data breach exposes customers' credit card information

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) --
PDQ is warning its customers about a cyber attack on its computer systems that allowed hackers to gain access to some customers' credit card numbers.

The breach lasted from May 19, 2017 to April 20, 2018, according to the restaurant's website.

The company also reported that all PDQ locations in operation during some or all of that breach time period were affected.

"We have been the target of a cyber-attack," said the company in an online statement. "An unauthorized person (hacker) exploited part of our computer related system and accessed and or acquired personal information from some of our customers."

PDQ has at least 10 restaurants in the Triangle, according to its website.

The restaurant said in a statement that people should remain vigilant in reviewing their account statements closely, monitor their free credit reports, and report any unauthorized charges to their card issuer immediately.
